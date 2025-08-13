Smirnoff Said “No Stress, Just Vibes” This International Youth Day: Here’s What Went Down

Connect with us

Written by Chain Reactions
Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Smirnoff International Youth Day event, Chilltopia, was everything and more in Lagos. With the theme “Dare to Chill”, we weren’t entirely sure what to expect, but Smirnoff didn’t just dare us; they came ready. And while this edition took place in Lagos, they rained down the very best vibes of Smirnoff Chilltopia on the city, and the youth in Lagos were having it full-time.

From the moment you stepped into the venue, the vibe was undeniable-“Together We Chill” was in full effect. This wasn’t just a “vibes and inshallah” moment but a thoughtfully curated, well-executed experience that perfectly embodied Smirnoff’s essence.

The colours around showed off Smirnoff variants: Double Black, Pineapple, and the classic Smirnoff Ice Original. Each flavour had its distinct corner, complete with unique designs that blended youthfulness, playfulness, and bold personality. Everywhere you turned, the message was clear: you’re here to chill, and you’re not alone. Chilltopia was nothing short of surreal.

One of the standout highlights? The endless array of games and activities. From the art board to the photo booth, the picture arena, pool table, and giant Jenga, every corner offered something to do, keeping the energy high and the smiles wide.

The food was another win because, let’s face it, good food is always a crowd favourite. Multiple vendors set up around the Chilltopia arena, serving up treats that paired perfectly with the steady flow of Smirnoff drinks and cocktails.

The music? Absolutely unmatched. DJs Chellar, Mia, and Etee kept the wheels spinning back-to-back, dropping bangers that kept the crowd on their feet. As if that wasn’t enough, we were treated to electrifying performances from Twix Da Jims and Shoday, with professional dancers fully charged and ready to ignite the atmosphere.

And it wasn’t just us who thought the event was a hit; the crowd was buzzing too. Chinaza, one of the attendees, told us, “I think the event is really cool. I feel good being here with my friends, and I’m having a lot of fun.” A similar sentiment was shared by Elijah: “I heard about the (Chillatopia) event from a friend but honestly wasn’t expecting much. Getting here, I’m blown away. I think Smirnoff did a really good job putting this together.”

All in all, Smirnoff International Youth Day at Chilltopia Lagos was a blast. Smirnoff dared us to chill, and in Lagos, they didn’t just deliver; they over-exceeded expectations.

