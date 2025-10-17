Daniel Etim-Effiong’s Directorial Debut, The Herd, Set to Hit Cinemas Nationwide

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong makes his directorial debut with The Herd, which is set for nationwide release on October 17, 2025.

The film is co-produced by FilmOne Studios, ToriTori Films, Serendipity HHC, and Airscape, marking Etim-Effiong’s directorial debut project behind the camera.

Ahead of its cinema debut, the film was introduced through a series of industry engagements, including an exclusive dinner hosted in partnership with Filmhouse Group, That Good Media, Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS), and Legend Hotel. The event was followed by a Lagos premiere that drew several Nollywood figures, among them Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Kate Henshaw, Kunle Remi, and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as well as filmmakers, media executives, and cultural tastemakers.

Speaking at the premiere, Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO of Filmhouse Group, highlighted the company’s continued commitment to supporting Nigerian filmmakers and expanding the reach of local cinema.

“We are incredibly proud of Daniel and the entire team behind The Herd. As co-producers through FilmOne Studios and distributors through FilmOne Entertainment, Filmhouse Group remains committed to raising the standard of Nigerian cinema and ensuring that exceptional stories like this reach audiences far and wide,” Okwuosa said.

For Etim-Effiong, The Herd represents a new chapter in his creative journey.

“The Herd is a story that’s deeply close to my heart,” he said. “Stepping behind the camera for the first time has been humbling and rewarding. I’m grateful to our partners, crew, and cast who brought the vision to life.”

Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, The Herd opens in cinemas nationwide on October 17, 2025.

