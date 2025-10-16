Trace In The City 2025 Kicks Off Nationwide Campus Tour in Partnership with Malta Guinness

Nigeria’s campus scene is heating up this October as Trace Naija partners with Malta Guinness for Trace In The City 2025: a nationwide university tour combining music, entertainment, and wellness.

The tour aims to create engaging campus experiences that highlight youth creativity and positive energy, with stops in Ibadan, Abuja, Calabar, Uyo, and Lagos. It kicked off at the University of Ibadan on October 14, before heading to University of Abuja (October 21), University of Calabar (October 24), University of Uyo (October 28), and wrapping up at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, on October 31.

At each campus, students can expect games, talent showcases, and interactive activities designed to promote fun, connection, and relaxation between classes. There will also be opportunities to participate in competitions and win prizes through various engagement zones.

Trace Naija will bring a mix of live performances, comedy, and on-campus talent showcases, offering students a space to express themselves and celebrate youth culture across Nigeria.

Updates and highlights from the tour can be followed online using #MaltaGuinnessXTraceInTheCity.

