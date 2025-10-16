Connect with us

Trace In The City 2025 Kicks Off Nationwide Campus Tour in Partnership with Malta Guinness

Kingsoundboi and DJ YK Mule Bring Gold-Standard Fun to Alimosho Takeover Party

Konga CEO Urges Nigerian Entrepreneurs to Think Global at Atinuda 5.0

A New Destination in the Garden City: Heliconia Park Opens Its Third Location in Nigeria

From Identity to Impact: The Vantage Summit 2025 Brings Leaders and Changemakers Together in Lokoja

LagosMums Announces the 11th Annual Parenting Conference: “Raising Children in an AI World”

Noella Foundation Launches Series of Impact Initiatives to Celebrate Seyi Tinubu at 40

Knorr Hosts and Celebrates Adekunle Gold’s Homecoming Album "Fuji"

Inside Desperados’ Gen Z Party Experience in Ibiza

Marriage & Money Summit: Dr. Adetutu Afolabi Links Confidence and Support to Success

Trace In The City 2025 Kicks Off Nationwide Campus Tour in Partnership with Malta Guinness

Nigeria’s campus scene is heating up this October as Trace Naija partners with Malta Guinness for Trace In The City 2025: a nationwide university tour combining music, entertainment, and wellness.

The tour aims to create engaging campus experiences that highlight youth creativity and positive energy, with stops in Ibadan, Abuja, Calabar, Uyo, and Lagos. It kicked off at the University of Ibadan on October 14, before heading to University of Abuja (October 21), University of Calabar (October 24), University of Uyo (October 28), and wrapping up at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, on October 31.

At each campus, students can expect games, talent showcases, and interactive activities designed to promote fun, connection, and relaxation between classes. There will also be opportunities to participate in competitions and win prizes through various engagement zones.

Trace Naija will bring a mix of live performances, comedy, and on-campus talent showcases, offering students a space to express themselves and celebrate youth culture across Nigeria.

Updates and highlights from the tour can be followed online using #MaltaGuinnessXTraceInTheCity.

