Kingsoundboi and DJ YK Mule Bring Gold-Standard Fun to Alimosho Takeover Party

On Sunday, October 12th, Lions Field in Ipaja came alive as thousands of fans poured in for the Goldberg Takeover Party, a night packed with music, and unforgettable memories. From the moment the gates opened, it was clear this wasn’t just a party, it was an experience for pure enjoyment.

The evening kicked off with raffle draws that had fans on edge, cheering for the chance to win prizes. The excitement in the air set the tone for a night that promised high energy, fun, and pure enjoyment for everyone in attendance.

But the real heat came with the DJ battle between Jular P and DJ Kerpexco. Across three explosive rounds, the DJs went all out, mixing street anthems with creative remixes that had fans on their feet. Online voting added to the suspense, and after a nail-biting finish, DJ Kerpexco emerged as the winner by just five votes, taking home ₦1.5 million, while Jular P earned a well-deserved ₦1 million.

Harvantage stormed the stage with a showstopper of his own, igniting the crowd with Firemode lights and commanding the audience with high energy. The flashing beams caught every eye, drawing attention and lifting spirits instantly. Kingsoundboi opened the night with a magnetic performance, effortlessly riding the crowd’s energy and pulling everyone into the moment. Fans were singing, jumping, and fully caught up in his rhythm, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Next up, DJ YK Mule took control of the decks, and the crowd made it clear they didn’t want him to stop. His seamless mixes and infectious beats had everyone moving non-stop, turning the field into a pulsating dancefloor that buzzed with excitement. Rybeena closed out the night in spectacular fashion, delivering the moments fans had been waiting for. With high-energy tracks, interactive surprises, and spontaneous remixes, he transformed the atmosphere into pure celebration, leaving everyone with memories they wouldn’t soon forget. Fans didn’t hold back their excitement. Tobi, who came with a group of friends, said:

“The energy tonight is insane. Seeing my favourite DJs and artists live, plus the raffles, made it feel like a party just for us”. Funke added: “I’ve never danced so much at a brand event. I really hope Goldberg comes again, as this was too much fun.”

By the end of the night, Lions Field was buzzing with energy, lights, and laughter. Fans danced, sang, and shared moments they won’t forget. The Goldberg Takeover Party didn’t just entertain, it united Ipaja in pure enjoyment.

