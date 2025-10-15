Connect with us

Konga CEO Urges Nigerian Entrepreneurs to Think Global at Atinuda 5.0

A New Destination in the Garden City: Heliconia Park Opens Its Third Location in Nigeria

From Identity to Impact: The Vantage Summit 2025 Brings Leaders and Changemakers Together in Lokoja

LagosMums Announces the 11th Annual Parenting Conference: “Raising Children in an AI World”

Noella Foundation Launches Series of Impact Initiatives to Celebrate Seyi Tinubu at 40

Knorr Hosts and Celebrates Adekunle Gold’s Homecoming Album "Fuji"

Inside Desperados’ Gen Z Party Experience in Ibiza

Marriage & Money Summit: Dr. Adetutu Afolabi Links Confidence and Support to Success

Johnvents Foods Launches Inter-School Football League to Promote Youth Development in Ondo State

The Premiere Celebrates Customer Service Week with Office Commissioning

The Chief Executive Officer of Konga Group, Nnamdi Ekeh, has called on Nigerian entrepreneurs to adopt a global mindset and embrace innovation as a cornerstone for building sustainable businesses capable of competing on the world stage.

Ekeh made this appeal while speaking at The Atinuda Experience 5.0, held in Lagos under the theme “From Local to Global Creative Transformations.” The annual conference, which gathers business leaders, innovators, and creatives from across Africa, serves as a platform to exchange ideas shaping the continent’s creative and entrepreneurial future.

According to Ekeh, Africa’s creative and business sectors hold immense potential but must begin to prioritize structure, digital transformation, and strategic collaboration to unlock that potential.

“For Nigerian entrepreneurs to thrive beyond our borders, we must start thinking like global citizens,” said Nnamdi Ekeh, CEO of Konga Group. “Innovation, structure, and collaboration are the keys to scaling our businesses sustainably. The world is open to Africa’s ideas, and we need to actualize them for global impact.”

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who graced the event, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to nurturing creativity and innovation in the state. He noted that Lagos remains the heartbeat of Africa’s creative and enterprise ecosystem, emphasizing that partnerships between the public and private sectors are vital for strengthening the creative economy.

Other notable speakers at the event included Charles Odii, Director-General of SMEDAN; Jennifer Odufuwa, tech and business leader; and Diann Valentine, global event designer and creative entrepreneur. Each of them shared unique perspectives on entrepreneurship, creativity, and Africa’s readiness to compete in the global marketplace.

The three-day experience delivered a series of immersive sessions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities designed to inspire entrepreneurs and creatives to think bigger, collaborate smarter, and scale faster.

