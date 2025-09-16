Connect with us

Liquorose Serves Up Double Suit Inspiration From Pinstripes to Chocolate Brown

Liquorose is giving us two suits to obsess over — a sharp off-white pinstripe and a rich chocolate-brown set styled to perfection.
Published

3 hours ago

Sometimes, the dresses rest. They stay in the closet, waiting their turn, while the suits step out and take charge. Liquorose just served two major suit looks, and they’re everything you need to bookmark for your next boardroom, brunch, or whenever you just feel like flexing in a suit.

First came the off-white pinstripe moment: an oversized double-breasted blazer with sharp lapels, paired with wide-leg trousers that mean business but still feel relaxed. Metallic flats kept it grounded, while dark sunnies and gold jewellery turned it cool. The short, tousled bob with wispy bangs made the whole thing feel undone in the best way.

Look two turned the volume all the way up. A monochromatic chocolate-brown vibe — big blazer, matching shirt, flowing trousers. Burgundy sandals for a pop, layered gold jewellery for a little sparkle, and that glam bob with vintage finger waves? Iconic.

In both, Liquorose shows us how suits can move, how they can say different things, how they can be both playful and commanding.

