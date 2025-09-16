Liquorose Serves Up Double Suit Inspiration From Pinstripes to Chocolate Brown

Sometimes, the dresses rest. They stay in the closet, waiting their turn, while the suits step out and take charge. Liquorose just served two major suit looks, and they’re everything you need to bookmark for your next boardroom, brunch, or whenever you just feel like flexing in a suit.

First came the off-white pinstripe moment: an oversized double-breasted blazer with sharp lapels, paired with wide-leg trousers that mean business but still feel relaxed. Metallic flats kept it grounded, while dark sunnies and gold jewellery turned it cool. The short, tousled bob with wispy bangs made the whole thing feel undone in the best way.

Look two turned the volume all the way up. A monochromatic chocolate-brown vibe — big blazer, matching shirt, flowing trousers. Burgundy sandals for a pop, layered gold jewellery for a little sparkle, and that glam bob with vintage finger waves? Iconic.

In both, Liquorose shows us how suits can move, how they can say different things, how they can be both playful and commanding.

See more photos of her below

