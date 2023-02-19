Connect with us

Style

Watch Everything You Missed On The last Day Of ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival

Style

Nigerian Designer Faith Oluwajimi Makes The LVMH Prize 2023 Semi-Final List

Promotions Style

Experience the Essence of Black History with KCLAN's Afro Retro Modern Collection

Style

Watch Everything You Missed On The 2nd Day Of ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival

Style

Watch Everything You Missed On The 1st Day Of ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Boity Thulo Served a Structured Red Power Suit at the 2023 SA Style Awards

Style

It's All About Bold Colours This Week On #Bellastylista: Issue 224

Style

Ugo Monye Just Released An Interesting New Collection - Trust Us, It's A Must See

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Très Chic to Work | Issue 159

Style

The 16 Valentine's Day Looks #BellaStylistas Can't Stop Talking About

Style

Watch Everything You Missed On The last Day Of ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Africa’s Premiere Fashion event – ARISE Fashion Week returned for its 20th edition in the first week of February 2023. Tagged “ARISE Fashion Week and Jazz Festival”, this edition on its last day featured 10 exceptional designers from Africa and the diaspora who showcased their amazing collections against a backdrop of curated jazz music selections. 

In case you missed it, see all the fun fashion moments from the blue carpet and all the unmissable collections on the runway

Videography: @itsvisual_

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php