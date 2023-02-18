Connect with us

Experience the Essence of Black History with KCLAN's Afro Retro Modern Collection

Kings’ Clan (KCLAN) is a go-to shop for quality fabrics and expert tailoring, dedicated to giving Men the best Kaftan tailoring service.

For most Nigerians, a trip to the tailor is an inconvenient process often met with disappointment. KCLAN was founded in 2022 as a pilot in building a system that offers ease and convenience to the Kaftan customer. KCLAN currently has two service outlets, one at Ikeja GRA, Lagos, and the other at Wuse II, Abuja.

Discover our Afro Retro Modern collection and celebrate the beauty of being Black. The Black History Lifestyle (BHL) 2023 collection combines traditional African symbols with contemporary styles to tell authentic stories through fashion.

Our collection focuses on the powerful contrast of black and white, offering a variety of designs that resonate with people on different levels. The collection includes ceremonial, business, and everyday attires, each piece embodying a different story.

Ceremonial Attires: From traditional Agbada and Agbada Danshiki styles to modern and comfortable alternatives, each piece is designed to make you stand out and make a statement at weddings and other special events.

Business Attires; Our smartly tailored Kaftans are suitable for all occasions and embody qualities such as encouragement, authority, greatness, and strength.

Everyday Attires; Danshiki has become a symbol of African resistance and black pride. Our collection features 5 stylish and modern Danshiki styles that celebrate the love, power, and diversity in Africa.


Join other satisfied customers who have already discovered the beauty of Kings’ Clan (KCLAN).

Shop the Afro Retro Modern collection today and make a statement with your style.

Call;+234 812 475 9299 or send a message on WhatsApp; +234 8124759299

Instagram & Facebook

Email; [email protected]

Lagos Office: 31C Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

Abuja Office: Omega Centre, 4 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Visit their Website

