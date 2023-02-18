Connect with us

Introducing reaktor Gold Power - The Game Changer Energy Drink by Planet Bottling Company

Introducing the GoodLife Restaurant launched by the SRS Collection in Lagos | See more

Get Ready for Drama with Accelerate Plus: Season 1 of 'Big Books of Lies' Now Streaming!

Impact Driven Community Herconomy: Continues To Empower Women In 2023 And Beyond

Freedom Foundation is set to equip Students of Lagos towards fighting Drug Abuse

Experience the 'Ultimate Taste of Luxury' with the Pastoral Sweet Red Wine by Chateau Vartely

Women's Rights in Human Rights: an Awareness session towards eradicating Gender-based Violence Globally | See More

itel and Airtel Partner to Launch the itel A60, Making 4G Accessible to Everyone

The Journey to Forever Begins With Another Kind of Intimacy by Ope of Cowrywise

Wakanow Continues Restructuring Efforts with Appointment of Olubayode Okubanjo as Group CFO

Introducing reaktor Gold Power – The Game Changer Energy Drink by Planet Bottling Company

Planet Bottling Company, in collaboration with Monarch Beverages, a major player in over 50 countries worldwide has launched its flagship product, reaktor ®️ energy drink in Nigeria.

reaktor ®️ Gold Power is a unique energy drink that is being produced in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company. reaktor ®️ ambition is to be a game-changer brand in the energy drinks business through its unique aspirational brand positioning and functional innovation strategy.

 

About reaktor ®️ Gold Power

Created in 2001 in Atlanta, reaktor’s name comes from the energy inspired by aeroplane reactors and the brand is accelerating with innovation, repositioning and new market openings in Nigeria.

With a promise to keep your body and mind energized throughout the day, reaktor ®️ is an affordable energy drink that speaks to everyone in Nigeria and answers to every energy need.

Its exceptional taste is one that will make you come back for more. Its iconic gold bottle and memorable brand name strongly resonate among consumers.

About Planet Bottling Company

Planet Bottling Company has set out to produce quality beverages and contributes excellence to Nigerian production while actively ensuring consumers remember the value they provide, the unique taste and the design of their products.

With a factory in Ogun State, Nigeria installed with high ultra-modern production capacity to meet the growing demand for quality and value in the Nigerian market.

Planet Bottling Company, commits to providing the best quality product for customers. understanding that Nigerians are looking for beverages that are not only healthy but also provide a great taste and reaktor ®️serves as a combination of both.

