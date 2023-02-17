Connect with us

Events Promotions

Introducing the GoodLife Restaurant launched by the SRS Collection in Lagos | See more

Events Promotions

Freedom Foundation is set to equip Students of Lagos towards fighting Drug Abuse

Events Promotions

Women's Rights in Human Rights: an Awareness session towards eradicating Gender-based Violence Globally | See More

Events News Promotions

itel and Airtel Partner to Launch the itel A60, Making 4G Accessible to Everyone

Career Events

6 Takeaways from BellaNaija’s Panel Session at #AfricaNXT 2023

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Emeka Nwokocha, Executive Producer Of Ije Awélé, Holds Private Screening With Cast

Events Movies & TV Scoop

OJ Posharella, Princess & Samantha Showed Up in Style for the "Real Housewives of Abuja" Premiere

Events Music Style

Every Look Worth Seeing From The 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards!

Events Music Scoop

Here Are the Winners of the 2023 BRIT Awards

Events News Promotions Style

Street Souk 2022: Jameson Irish Whiskey & Ireti Zacchaeus Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Top Nigerian Street Style Convention

Events

Introducing the GoodLife Restaurant launched by the SRS Collection in Lagos | See more

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Elegance, luxury, and class are some of the unique qualities that top restaurants exude. The SRS Collection, a leading luxury hospitality brand in Lagos, launched its five-star restaurant, The GoodLife Restaurant, on February 12th,2023.

This restaurant, without a doubt, will be one of the most upscale waterfront dining spots in the heart of Lagos as it has been unveiled to add glamour and swank to the lifestyle of fine dining enthusiasts and connoisseurs. The GoodLife Restaurant is packed with all the elements of poise and sophistication that will redefine waterfront dining in Nigeria and by extension, Africa.

The launch was an exquisite dining experience of International and African fusion cuisines that left guests with timeless memories while also allowing them to look forward to more of its unique offerings. While anticipating an experience of its uniqueness, the attendees were assured of The GoodLife Restaurant’s goal of becoming everyone’s new favourite spot with well-experienced top chefs that will prepare the best of the world’s cuisines, not only to satisfy appetites but also to encourage a healthier lifestyle!

The afternoon opening ceremony took guests on an extraordinary culinary food and beverage adventure and delighted taste buds well enough to keep guests returning for excellent service. The GoodLife Restaurant is passionate about sophisticated dining at its best! Come experience the finest of luxury dining like never before!

“No love is more sincere than the love of food.” George Bernard Shaw
Visit www.srscollection.com for more information

Sponsored Content

 

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: How to Show Up Authentically When Building your Brand

#BNCelebratingLove: Gloria’s Love Journey Took Her Beyond Her Fears

Paula Pwul: How to Build The Side Hustle Culture

Ife Ibitokun: Is There A Thing as Bad Money in Business?

Titilayo Olurin: Nerves, Weird Fetishes or Plain Bad Kissing?
css.php