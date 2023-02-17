Introducing the GoodLife Restaurant launched by the SRS Collection in Lagos | See more

Elegance, luxury, and class are some of the unique qualities that top restaurants exude. The SRS Collection, a leading luxury hospitality brand in Lagos, launched its five-star restaurant, The GoodLife Restaurant, on February 12th,2023.

This restaurant, without a doubt, will be one of the most upscale waterfront dining spots in the heart of Lagos as it has been unveiled to add glamour and swank to the lifestyle of fine dining enthusiasts and connoisseurs. The GoodLife Restaurant is packed with all the elements of poise and sophistication that will redefine waterfront dining in Nigeria and by extension, Africa.

The launch was an exquisite dining experience of International and African fusion cuisines that left guests with timeless memories while also allowing them to look forward to more of its unique offerings. While anticipating an experience of its uniqueness, the attendees were assured of The GoodLife Restaurant’s goal of becoming everyone’s new favourite spot with well-experienced top chefs that will prepare the best of the world’s cuisines, not only to satisfy appetites but also to encourage a healthier lifestyle!

The afternoon opening ceremony took guests on an extraordinary culinary food and beverage adventure and delighted taste buds well enough to keep guests returning for excellent service. The GoodLife Restaurant is passionate about sophisticated dining at its best! Come experience the finest of luxury dining like never before!

“No love is more sincere than the love of food.” George Bernard Shaw

Visit www.srscollection.com for more information

Sponsored Content