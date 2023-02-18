Connect with us

Style

Watch Everything You Missed On The 2nd Day Of ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival

Style

Watch Everything You Missed On The 1st Day Of ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Boity Thulo Served a Structured Red Power Suit at the 2023 SA Style Awards

Style

It's All About Bold Colours This Week On #Bellastylista: Issue 224

Style

Ugo Monye Just Released An Interesting New Collection - Trust Us, It's A Must See

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Très Chic to Work | Issue 159

Style

The 16 Valentine's Day Looks #BellaStylistas Can't Stop Talking About

Style

Looking For Daily Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Wema Sepetu's Week In Style

Style

Pearl Thusi Wore 5 Stunning Outfits To Host The Soundcity MVP Awards & Every Look Was Fire

Style

All the Must See Looks From The 'A Sunday Affair' Premiere

Style

Watch Everything You Missed On The 2nd Day Of ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Africa’s Premiere Fashion event – ARISE Fashion Week returned for its 20th edition in the first week of February 2023. Tagged “ARISE Fashion Week and Jazz Festival”, this edition on its second day featured 10 exceptional designers from Africa and the diaspora who showcased their amazing collections against a backdrop of curated jazz music selections. 

In case you missed it, see all the fun fashion moments from the blue carpet and all the unmissable collections on the runway

Videography: @itsvisual_

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: How to Show Up Authentically When Building your Brand

#BNCelebratingLove: Gloria’s Love Journey Took Her Beyond Her Fears

Paula Pwul: How to Build The Side Hustle Culture

Ife Ibitokun: Is There A Thing as Bad Money in Business?

Titilayo Olurin: Nerves, Weird Fetishes or Plain Bad Kissing?
css.php