Badeseré Lagos is Making a Strong Case For African Fabrics With its New Collection “Orixa”

Nigerian rising fashion brand Badeseré Lagos has unveiled its latest collection tagged Orixa.

The collection, named after a deity of the Yoruba people of southwestern Nigeria, comes together with the Ankara fabric. The brand’s latest offering features a glittering array of prêt-à-porter pieces, including pants with sheer detailing, sheer shirts and tank tops.

According to the Creative Director, Badesere:

The collection was inspired by the awakening of consciousness, the love of self, and the whole acceptance of my Africanism. Before now, we have been taught that our gods are useless, and that our traditions are hostile and barbaric, while in true sense it’s full of life and lessons. The sheer represents our source of livelihood in the riverine area of Lagos, which is our fishing net, while the Ankara embodies our identity as Africans.

See the collection below.

Credits:

Designer/styling: @badeserelagos

Photography: @sammiephotomagic

Model: @pa3lo.pa3lo