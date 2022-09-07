Connect with us

Style

FOUND: The Capsule Collection Curvy #BellaStylistas Are In Love With RN, Courtesy DEARCURVES

Style

See This Week’s Uber-Chic Workwear Ensembles | Edition 140

Style

Rema Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this Rolling Stone Magazine Feature

Style

Toke Makinwa Looked Stunning in a Sparkly Corset Dress at Sunday's #BBNaija Eviction Show

Style

A Week In Style: 7 Crisp Looks to Copy from Audrey Lunda - You're Welcome!

Style

Veronica Ebie Looks Her Best Yet On TheWill Downtown’s Latest Cover!

Style

MAJOR: John Boyega is one of the Cover Stars For The New Biannual Soho House Magazine!

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Look for Tonight’s #BBNaija Level Up Eviction Show

Style

9 Uber-Chic Maternity Style Inspiration, Courtesy Omila Gqoboka

Style

How to Slay Your Next Date Night Look, Thanks Mihlali Ndamase!

Style

FOUND: The Capsule Collection Curvy #BellaStylistas Are In Love With RN, Courtesy DEARCURVES

Published

3 mins ago

 on

British-Nigerian size-inclusive womenswear brand DEARCURVES, led by Ojoma Idegwu, just released its capsule collection tagged Nojima.

Curated on both ready-to-wear and made-to-order basis, Nojima fulfils its commitment to increasing sustainability and size inclusivity in its products. With a minimalistic approach, this collection features designs aimed at its target audience. The source of inspiration is the curvy women who luxuriate in streamlined aesthetics.

According to the statement of the brand:

We are entering new markets by working in partnership with carefully selected marketplaces in countries,where we’ve identified sustained demand for our products in extended sizes.

With a minimalistic approach, this collection features designs aimed at its target audience. The source of inspiration is the plus-sized women who luxuriate in streamlined aesthetics.

See the collection below.

 

 

Credits

Brand: @dearcurves

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Rita Chidinma: A Sickle Cell Warrior’s Story

Women Radio x UN Women Training for Journalists Explores How We Can Represent Women Better in Media

Your Better Self with Akanna: We Must Be Grounded in Reality

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Farida Yahya: Here’s how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively
css.php