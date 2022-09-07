Style
FOUND: The Capsule Collection Curvy #BellaStylistas Are In Love With RN, Courtesy DEARCURVES
British-Nigerian size-inclusive womenswear brand DEARCURVES, led by Ojoma Idegwu, just released its capsule collection tagged Nojima.
Curated on both ready-to-wear and made-to-order basis, Nojima fulfils its commitment to increasing sustainability and size inclusivity in its products. With a minimalistic approach, this collection features designs aimed at its target audience. The source of inspiration is the curvy women who luxuriate in streamlined aesthetics.
According to the statement of the brand:
We are entering new markets by working in partnership with carefully selected marketplaces in countries,where we’ve identified sustained demand for our products in extended sizes.
See the collection below.
Credits
Brand: @dearcurves