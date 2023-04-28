Every Curvy BellaStylista Will Instantly Fall In Love With Dearcurves’ Capsule Collection

Connect with us

British-Nigerian size-inclusive womenswear brand Dearcurves recently unveiled its sustainable capsule collection tagged Ojo-achenyo.

The brand’s latest offering is curated in ready-to-wear and made-to-order, fulfilling its commitment to solidifying sustainability and size inclusivity in its products.

According to the brand’s Creative Director, Ojoma Idegwu:

We are entering new markets by partnering with carefully selected marketplaces in countries where we’ve identified sustained demand for our products in extended sizes.

To reinforce our signature minimalist aesthetics, this collection features designs aimed at its target audience and source of inspiration: plus-size women who luxuriate in streamlined aesthetics.

See the collection below.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

Credits

Brand: @dearcurves

 

 

 

 

 

 

