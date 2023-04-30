Beachwear Goes Beyond Bikinis: Maria Chike Benjamin Delivers A Stunning Look At Verde Beach, Dubai

Spotted on Verde Beach Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nigerian Model and Air Hostess cum Reality TV Star, Actress, and Entrepreneur — Maria Chike Benjamin — was dressed in a beautiful green halter-neck mini gown.

Maria accessorised with stunning New Bottega Veneta goggles in green and black colours, a cute Louis Vuitton bag and unmissable black and gold flat soles from the fashion giant (Louis Vuitton). She had on a pretty no makeup makeup look, her hair was worn in a sleek shoulder length and pulled off her face into a lush back ponytail.

Keep scrolling to see more of her:

Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Dress @mrselfportrait

Goggles @newbottega

Handbag @louisvuitton

Flat soles @louisvuitton