Beachwear Goes Beyond Bikinis: Maria Chike Benjamin Delivers A Stunning Look At Verde Beach, Dubai

Check Out This Sultry Wedding Guest Outfit Inspo Featuring Pinks | WATCH

Every Curvy BellaStylista Will Instantly Fall In Love With Dearcurves' Capsule Collection

A Lesson In Styling Vibrant Pink Outfits From Sade Akinosho | WATCH

It's All About Sultry Evening Dresses This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 234

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Chic WorkWear: Issue 168

From Timeless Concert to Jewelry Partnership? Davido & Bay Ice Tease Exciting Collaboration

This Debut AI-Regenerated Collection Celebrates Individuality With An Afro Fusion Of Punk Rock & Pop Culture

WATCH: Vanessa Gyimah Styles LOEWE's Luxe Anagram Embroidered Wide-leg Jeans

Vogue Launches Global Search For Its Next Generation Of Model Talent With Open Casting

Beachwear Goes Beyond Bikinis: Maria Chike Benjamin Delivers A Stunning Look At Verde Beach, Dubai

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Spotted on Verde Beach Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nigerian Model and Air Hostess cum Reality TV Star, Actress, and Entrepreneur Maria Chike Benjamin was dressed in a beautiful green halter-neck mini gown.

Maria accessorised with stunning New Bottega Veneta goggles in green and black colours, a cute Louis Vuitton bag and unmissable black and gold flat soles from the fashion giant (Louis Vuitton). She had on a pretty no makeup makeup look, her hair was worn in a sleek shoulder length and pulled off her face into a lush back ponytail.

Keep scrolling to see more of her:

Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Dress @mrselfportrait
Goggles @newbottega
Handbag @louisvuitton
Flat soles @louisvuitton

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

