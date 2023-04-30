Connect with us

Check Out This Sultry Wedding Guest Outfit Inspo Featuring Pinks | WATCH

Beachwear Goes Beyond Bikinis: Maria Chike Benjamin Delivers A Stunning Look At Verde Beach, Dubai

Every Curvy BellaStylista Will Instantly Fall In Love With Dearcurves' Capsule Collection

A Lesson In Styling Vibrant Pink Outfits From Sade Akinosho | WATCH

It's All About Sultry Evening Dresses This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 234

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Chic WorkWear: Issue 168

From Timeless Concert to Jewelry Partnership? Davido & Bay Ice Tease Exciting Collaboration

This Debut AI-Regenerated Collection Celebrates Individuality With An Afro Fusion Of Punk Rock & Pop Culture

WATCH: Vanessa Gyimah Styles LOEWE's Luxe Anagram Embroidered Wide-leg Jeans

Vogue Launches Global Search For Its Next Generation Of Model Talent With Open Casting

Hey BellaStylistas!

We are back with another wedding guest outfit inspiration, this time from the uber-stylish New York City-based fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel content creator Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu.

Get ready with Chi-Chi for an interesting lesson on how to style pinks for a spring wedding as she rocks a sultry fuschia pink dress and purse with soft pink shoes, aqua-tipped nude pink manicure and stunning pieces of silver jewellery.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credit:  @the_real_chi

Dress: @niovoofficial
Bag: @alexanderwangny
Shoes: @renecaovilla
Earrings: @dior
Bracelets: @swarovski
Body oil: @saltair
Fragrance: @louisvuitton x @maisonfranciskurkdjian

