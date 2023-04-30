Check Out This Sultry Wedding Guest Outfit Inspo Featuring Pinks | WATCH

Hey BellaStylistas!

We are back with another wedding guest outfit inspiration, this time from the uber-stylish New York City-based fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel content creator — Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu.

Get ready with Chi-Chi for an interesting lesson on how to style pinks for a spring wedding as she rocks a sultry fuschia pink dress and purse with soft pink shoes, aqua-tipped nude pink manicure and stunning pieces of silver jewellery.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu 🇳🇬👸🏽 (@the_real_chi)

Credit: @the_real_chi

Dress: @niovoofficial

Bag: @alexanderwangny

Shoes: @renecaovilla

Earrings: @dior

Bracelets: @swarovski

Body oil: @saltair

Fragrance: @louisvuitton x @maisonfranciskurkdjian