Check Out This Sultry Wedding Guest Outfit Inspo Featuring Pinks | WATCH
Hey BellaStylistas!
We are back with another wedding guest outfit inspiration, this time from the uber-stylish New York City-based fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel content creator — Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu.
Get ready with Chi-Chi for an interesting lesson on how to style pinks for a spring wedding as she rocks a sultry fuschia pink dress and purse with soft pink shoes, aqua-tipped nude pink manicure and stunning pieces of silver jewellery.
Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @the_real_chi
Dress: @niovoofficial
Bag: @alexanderwangny
Shoes: @renecaovilla
Earrings: @dior
Bracelets: @swarovski
Body oil: @saltair
Fragrance: @louisvuitton x @maisonfranciskurkdjian