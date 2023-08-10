Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doyinsola David (@officialdoyin_)

Summer remains the best time for beach escapades. Are you wondering what style stars wear to keep up the accolades on such trips? Check out some of our favourite beach looks this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to get featured in upcoming editions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Kamale (@charliekamale)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allysyn Audu (@smoothallysyn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mbali Nkosi (@theembalinkosi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

That wraps it up for Issue 249!