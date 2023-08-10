See How Stars Rocked The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN In Afrocentric Fashion

Connect with us

4 hours ago

Last night was monumental in Nollywood’s history as stars trooped into Lekki, Lagos for the private screening of JAGUN JAGUN the latest Netflix war movie set in ancient Yorubaland, from Femi Adebayo Salami, a heavyweight actor/producer in the Yoruba movie industry and son of veteran Yoruba actor/producer Adebayo Salami who also starred in the movie.

See how distinguished guests rocked the event in native fabrics with contemporary style, inspired by the Afrocentric theme. The interesting updos, headgears and props are definitely worth your attention. Keep scrolling:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OYEBADE B. O. F. E (@mo_bimpe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oluwakemi Irinoye (@kemiirinoye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adunni Ade (@iamadunniade)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliana Olayode (@olayodejuliana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajoke Silva (@ajokesilva)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faithia Williams (@faithiawilliams)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HRM Tayo Sobola (@sotayogaga)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dayo Amusa (@dayoamusa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Jaiye Kuti (@jayeola_monje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kemi Afolabi (@kemiafolabiadesipe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MrMacaroni (@mrmacaroni1)

JAGUN JAGUN is now streaming on Netflix.

