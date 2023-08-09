Connect with us

Style

Explore Chic Work Attire Selections for the Week | Issue 182

Style

Hilda Baci Is The Stunning Cover Girl For Exquisite Magazine’s Latest Issue!

Style

Vanessa Gyimah's 2023 Summer Vacation Style Is Every Fashionista's Dream

Style

Check Out These Chic #OOTD Inspos From Julitha Kabete's Week In Style

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Served 'Charming Gangster' At The First #BBNaijaAllStars Eviction

Style

These Looks From The #BBNaija All Stars Eviction Show Are Too Good To Miss!

Style

Omowunmi 'Mimi' Onalaja's Marrakech Style Diary Will Inspire Your Next Vacay Fashion

BN TV Style

Watch BellaStylista — Nonye Udeogu Style 1 Chic Top Into 6 Unique Looks

Style

10 Chic Outfit Ideas to Copy This Weekend, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Style

See How #BellaStylistas Are Rocking Native Prints This Week On Issue 248

Style

Explore Chic Work Attire Selections for the Week | Issue 182

Avatar photo

Published

15 mins ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chinenye Nnebe (@chinenyennebe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvanie🐈‍⬛ (@missbantu_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Violet (@violetluxe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by • N A D E E M A • (@dimamthini)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Bumps, Babies & Motherhood: Following the Journey of 3 Mothers in Their Twenties

BN Book Review: The One Called Chosen by Isio D. Wanogho | Review by The BookLady NG

Queenette Enilama: Enhancing Children’s Productivity & Well-Being Through Play Therapy

Dennis Isong: Factors You Should Consider When Purchasing a Beachfront Property

Sahndra Fon Dufe: What Film Industries Can Learn from the Hollywood Writers & Actors Guild’s Strike
css.php