Kiekie Channeled Edgy Suit Styling for the Lagos Premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

The Lagos premiere of the sensational American action comedy film “Bad Boys: Ride or Die“ starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence was held over the weekend at Filmhouse Cinemas and Nigerian stars showed up looking dapper in their bad boys steeze.

Inspired by the “black tie formal” theme for the evening, ace digital content creator, entertainer, actress, host and brand influencer Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, famously known as KieKie, graced the event in edgy style.

Kiekie rocked a deconstructed black suit with embellished puff sleeves and a crisp white shirt. Styling the suit with a black belt at the waist and a black bowtie, she paired the look with a fedora hat, bold pieces of jewellery, and chic sunglasses.

What better way to slay a bad boy look than with a red pout, which she slayed to perfection? She accessorised with ear cuffs and a fun layering of bracelets and some rings.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth instalment of the Bad Boys series of buddy cop films, and the sequel to Bad Boys for Life (2020).

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @kie_kie__

Makeup: @atikemakeovers

Hairstylist: @hair_bi_nice

Outfit: @accostcollection

Stylist: @mayoks_michael

Photo: @johnokhaystudios

