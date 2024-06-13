Connect with us

Style

Kiekie Channeled Edgy Suit Styling for the Lagos Premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Style

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 217

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music News Style

Rihanna Slayed Natural Hair & Monochrome Dressy Casual at FENTY HAIR's Launch Party

BN TV Career Style Sweet Spot

Veekee James Documents Her Rise to Stardom in Short Film "From Ajegunle To Forbes"

Beauty BN TV News Style

Let Rihanna Introduce You To Her Latest Feat — FENTY HAIR | WATCH

Movies & TV Style

See How The Stars Lit Up The Black Carpet for "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" Premiere

BN TV Career Style

African Fashion Shines! Watch Andrea Iyamah & Veekee James on CNN's African Voices Changemakers

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Sweet Spot

We’re Still Swooning Over These Mother-Daugther Portraits Of Jamesetta Brisbane & Emme Mensah

BN TV Living Music Style

Something You Didn't Know about Tems, Revealed on the new 'Flow with Korty' | WATCH

Events News Style

Nigerian Dynasty & Soull Ogun of L'Enchanteur among 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists

Style

Kiekie Channeled Edgy Suit Styling for the Lagos Premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Lagos premiere of the sensational American action comedy film Bad Boys: Ride or Die starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence was held over the weekend at Filmhouse Cinemas and Nigerian stars showed up looking dapper in their bad boys steeze.

Inspired by the “black tie formal” theme for the evening, ace digital content creator, entertainer, actress, host and brand influencer Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, famously known as KieKie, graced the event in edgy style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Kiekie rocked a deconstructed black suit with embellished puff sleeves and a crisp white shirt. Styling the suit with a black belt at the waist and a black bowtie, she paired the look with a fedora hat, bold pieces of jewellery, and chic sunglasses.

What better way to slay a bad boy look than with a red pout, which she slayed to perfection? She accessorised with ear cuffs and a fun layering of bracelets and some rings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth instalment of the Bad Boys series of buddy cop films, and the sequel to Bad Boys for Life (2020).

 

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @kie_kie__

Makeup: @atikemakeovers

Hairstylist: @hair_bi_nice

Outfit: @accostcollection

Stylist: @mayoks_michael

Photo: @johnokhaystudios

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai

How To Prepare For Eid al-Adha

An Inspiration from a Nigerian Entrepreneur and Savings for a Dubai Trip Led Emily Wangui to Start “Furniture Zoo” in Nairobi

Dammy Ojikutu: Grieving The Death of My Mother
css.php