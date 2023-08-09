Hilda Baci Is The Stunning Cover Girl For Exquisite Magazine’s Latest Issue!

Nigerian chef and the current Guinness World Record holder Hilda Effiong Bassey, professionally known as Hilda Baci, is the cover girl for Exquisite Magazine‘s new issue.

Here’s what the magazine had to say about the cover:

A lot of people dream of becoming more of themselves by winning at something or breaking records, but not many people actually dare to plan, or take the steps required to be extra to win and live that extraordinary life. Our cover diva in this edition is the Heroic Hilda Baci, who captured the hearts of Nigerians by attempting and becoming the world record holder for the longest cooking by an individual making her mark globally and on the Guinness World Records. As she dared to follow her heart to live her dream, others have been inspired to do the same. Hilda showed the world that anything is possible when you plan and execute. EM’s Lifestyle Editor Uche had a sit down with Nigeria’s favourite chef

Hilda responds to several style-related questions in the magazine, including her preferred fashion style, her fashion icon, her well-known hairstyle, and other pressing fashion questions.

Describing her fashion style:

I would say comfortable, sexy. And a very forward style

Her go-to style:

Every time would be jeans, leggings and a crop top. I love jeans.

Her fashion role model:

I take inspiration from a lot of people, so I don’t really have

The Hilda Baci hairstyle and why she likes it:

It’s so quick and easy, oh my God and it suits my face. I’m the person that believes if it doesn’t make you more beautiful it’s not necessary. So for me, it enhances my natural beauty that is why I like it. Nothing really inspired it I just tried it one day and it got stuck with me.

Check out the magazine here.

Credits:

Editor in Chief: @tewaonasanya

Lifestyle Editor: @a_talk_with_uc

Photography @praise_that_photographer

Styling/ Art Director: @infoworldcharming

Makeup: @gng_makeupartistry

Hair @daves_classik

Outfit @pearlfitofficial