Everything We Know About the Film Adaptation of Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani’s “I Do Not Come to You by Chance”

Ishaya Bako, the director of “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” and “Road To Yesterday,” will direct the film adaptation of Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani‘s award-winning 2009 novel “I Do Not Come to You by Chance.”

This project secured a spot in the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023 Centrepiece program, previously known as Contemporary World Cinema. This carefully curated selection includes 47 titles from 45 different countries and serves as a platform to honour and celebrate contemporary achievements in global cinema.

The film is set to star Paul Nnadiekwe, who makes his debut appearance on the big screen, alongside Blossom Chukwujekwu. Joining them are Jennifer Eliogu, Sambasa Nberibe, and Beverly Osu. It follows a struggling Nigerian graduate whose seemingly sole option involves assisting his dubious uncle’s fraudulent email scam. The film presents its story in both English and Igbo, with Femi Awojide taking on the role of Director of Photography.

Speaking on the Centrepiece program, Nataleah Hunter-Young, the TIFF International Programmer for Africa and Arab West Asia, said, “It’s been an extraordinary year for African cinemas on the international festival circuit, and that continues to be reflected in this year’s exciting line-up of 9 African titles (8 features and 1 short) representing 9 different countries, more so when you include the directors of African descent living and working in the diaspora (Ladj Ly, Noura El Hourch, Mehdi Fikri, Sally El Hosaini).”

The African contributions to the TIFF centrepiece programs include other noteworthy titles such as “Death of a Whistleblower” from South Africa, featuring Noxolo Dlamini; “Sira” from Burkina Faso; and “Banel & Adama” from Senegal.

Photo: Courtesy of TIFF