9 Uber-Chic Maternity Style Inspiration, Courtesy Omila Gqoboka

Published

35 mins ago

 on

Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity styles.

For today’s edition, our spotlight is on South African fashionpreneur and content creator Omila Gqoboka. We’ve always admired her style. To put it simply, Omila really can do it all. Whenever she posts an outfit photo, we instantly double-tap and save it to our mood board. As you might expect, her maternity clothes are just as stylish as her everyday looks.

From stylish dresses to chic casual looks, see the nine times Omila served unmissable maternity outfit inspiration. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

