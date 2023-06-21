A Guide To An Effortlessly Chic Maternity Style, Thanks Anifa Mvuemba

Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity styles.

In today’s edition, we will spotlight Anifa Mvuemba, a Congolese designer and the creative force behind the notable US-based brand Hanifa. Renowned for her innovative designs and artistic prowess, Anifa’s impeccable style extends seamlessly into her pregnancy journey. With her exceptional fashion sensibility, she continues to inspire and captivate with her striking and chic choices, showcasing that pregnancy is no barrier to maintaining an extraordinary sense of fashion.

Prepare to be wowed by Anifa Mvuemba’s stunning sartorial decisions, perfectly tailored for the stylish yummy mummy.

Embrace Your Style

Anifa, for instance, confidently highlighted her baby bump as the focal point of her style. In one of her captions, she humorously expressed, “A little bump cleavage won’t hurt nobody.”

Accentuate Your Beautiful Bump

Accentuate and celebrate your changing body through thoughtful styling. Anifa delves into the art of strategic layering, figure-flattering silhouettes, and expertly chosen accessories that highlight her natural glow.

Embrace Bold Prints and Colours

Make a statement with bold prints and vibrant colours that exude confidence and radiance. Incorporate patterns and shades that reflect your personality while energizing your overall ensemble.

