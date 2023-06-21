Check Out the Chic Workwear Highlights of the Week: Issue 175

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Pius (@mrs_pius)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edwige (Eh•Dwiy•G) (@edwigealamode)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tshwarontle Kopano Galeng (@_baegaleng)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Adams (@koolkelsey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabine | Miami Blogger (@thebstinger)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr Ada | Content creator (@styletitudebyada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPE FETUGA | CONTENT CREATOR (@thestylishsope)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ooreofe Oluwadara (@oreofay)