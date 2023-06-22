Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

This time, we bring you gorgeous muses in various tones of green to inspire a lively aesthetic. This beautiful colour between Yellow and Blue in the spectrum symbolizes life, fertility, renewal, and resurrection. It is closely associated with money and the word “go”.

Green is also a refreshing and rejuvenating shade that can help reduce stress and tension. If you are at a fresh start, looking to express newness, attract riches, or let the go-getter within loose, green could be a great choice for you.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu 🇳🇬👸🏽 (@the_real_chi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nwaoha Chioma Blessing (@chioma_nwaoha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr Ada | Content creator (@styletitudebyada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr Ada | Content creator (@styletitudebyada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Yusufs (@theyusufs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Renaye (@tamararenaye)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacha Okoh (@sachaokoh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LindyM (@lindelwa.mkhonta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliette Foxx (@itsjuliettefoxx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Osifo (@lindaosifo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Bennett (@iammarybennett)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliette Foxx (@itsjuliettefoxx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

That wraps it up for Issue 242!