It’s Friyay again! Fridays come with the auspicious opportunity to rock boubous, abayas and Agbada. Check out today’s #OOTD on the delectable Mercy Aigbe Adeoti.

It’s a beautiful free red dress paired with a lightweight kimono, turban, and then some. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Credit:

Muse: @realmercyaigbe

Outfit: @mag_divas

