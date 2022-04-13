Connect with us

Here's Every Reason To Love Violet Ezedimora's Chic Baby Bump Style

Published

2 days ago

 on

Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity styles.

For today’s edition, our spotlight is on Violet Ezedimora. The digital creator is an avid lover of bold colours and eye-catching silhouettes, and she is continually wowing us with stunning rotation of chic looks perfect for a yummy mummy.

 

From bodycon dresses and fitted matching sets to structured power suits and floral dresses, Violet’s maternity style is the definition of uber-chic. Take a look at the gallery below for statement-making maternity style inspirations, courtesy of Violet Ezedimora!

 

