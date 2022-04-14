Fact: This Ozinna Anumudu x Oama Edit Is Too Good To Miss!

Celebrity stylist and fashion writer Ozinna Anumudu recently collaborated with resort and loungewear brand Oama on The Ozinna Edit.

This Ozinna x Oama collaboration is the first of the frequent collaborations from her namesake online retail platform OZINNA with similar-minded Nigerian womenswear brands.

The edit features four styles in bright and fun colourways, reflective of Ozinna Anumudu’s personal style.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ozinna Anumudu told us in a statement:

For us at OZINNA, we strive to give our audience the best of Nigerian and African fashion at the best prices, our collaborations are always done to showcase our favourite Nigerian brands of the season.

See the collection below.

