#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle (@priscastyleme)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eki | Blogger & KISARA Girl (@ekiogunbor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thonia Bankz | Lagos Blogger (@thoniabankz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia_hadid (@alicia_krakowska_hadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anu (@thatcorporatechic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teni Sagoe (@teni.sagoe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Event Planner|Content Creator (@thegracearhin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

