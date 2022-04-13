Connect with us

See This Week’s Uber-Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 120

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 406

Rihanna & Her Growing Baby Bump Cover the Latest Issue of Vogue Magazine

These Fashion Moments from Powede Awujo will inspire your Week in Style

#HighTeaWithBNS: All The Must-See Moments from The BellaNaija Style Women's Month 2022 Closing Soiree

#HighTeaWithBNS: The Key Highlights from The BNS Women’s Month Closing Event Conversations

Let Swanky Jerry Show You How to Make Heads Turn with Fashion

#HighTeaWithBNS: Everything To Know About The BellaNaija Style Women's Month High Tea Party

Davido’s Wave Magazine Cover Confirms His Style Maven Status

Who Had The Swankiest Fashion on "Young, Famous & African"? Watch Nella Rose Break It Down

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Violet Ezedimora (@violetezedimora)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alo (@aloaweye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D E S I I (@iammdesii)

 

 

 

