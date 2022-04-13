See This Week’s Uber-Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 120

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle (@priscastyleme)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESSY📍 MANHATTAN – NYC (@queenessynyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morrinah -Fashion Blogger 🇱🇷🇺🇸 (@hermillennialcloset)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia_hadid (@alicia_krakowska_hadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Violet Ezedimora (@violetezedimora)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alo (@aloaweye)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)