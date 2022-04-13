Connect with us

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 406

Published

1 hour ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy

Dress – @geraldino_affrik
Makeup – @asaaofficial
Gele – @ttgele_

Bella: @lisafawiyo

@olara1
Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @y_glam
Gele @dbellezza_gele

Dress: @suemanuell

@_timini

Dress @bxfrox
Makeup @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry
Gele @_crownit
Makeup @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry

Dress: @house_of_dova

Outfit: @asoebiconcierge

Makeup: @ronaldthe7th
Dress: @tubo_

@stefflondon

Bella: @sbawumia

@temilade3 @tintin.soile

@faruza_yakubu
Dress @friddies_fashion
Photography @kings.shot

Dress: @styled_by_nife

@_aisy__
Outfit: @_stitchesbyaisy_
Makeup : @beautyby_bumia
Photography: @yomi.visuals

@mera.xo
George fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns
Photographer @osagu.photography
Makeup @briel_beauty

Dress: @clasikqdiane
Makeup: @bellablade_
Photo: @peppertinn

@anniexlana
Dress: @k3myo_plus

@tomii___o
Makeup and gele @esteetouch
Photography @georgefaleye
Hairstylist @opulence_signature

Bella @bima_makeover
Dress @sleem_stitches

Bella: @tolubally
Dress: @2207bytbally

Via: @tolulopeoludapo

Kids!

Photography: @modu24photography

