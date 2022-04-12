Rihanna & Her Growing Baby Bump Cover the Latest Issue of Vogue Magazine



Look! It’s music star and fashion killa Rihanna and her growing baby bump on the cover of Vogue Magazine’s May 2022 issue.

For the cover look photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Rihanna wore a red sheer Alaïa bodysuit, glove, and shoes completing it with Chopard earrings.

In this issue, Rihanna opens up to Chioma Nnadi about fashion, romance, and what it’s like to carry the bump seen around the world. Plus, a small update on that long-awaited record.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On her maternity style:

When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.

I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?

On her relationship with A$AP Rocky:

People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me. And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.

On what she loves most about him:

What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.

On the long-awaited album:

I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.

