Connect with us

Beauty Sweet Spot

10 Beautiful Photos Featuring Erica Nlewedim's Beautiful Smile

Beauty

4 Celebrity Buzz Cuts to Inspire Your Next Haircut – You’re Welcome!

Beauty

Struggling with Concealer Creasing & Pooling? Ohemaa Bonsu has the Hack for Flawless Under-Eye Makeup

Beauty

Everything You Need to Know About Exfoliation, Thanks Bregha!

Beauty

Makeup Tutorial: Here's how to Achieve Bomb Blue Smokey Eyes - Thanks Uche Natori

Beauty Scoop

Taymesan's Accelerate TV Cover Is Here and It's a Must-See!

Beauty

5 Date-Night Hair Ideas to Capture all the Attention!

Beauty BN TV

Hey New Mums! You Can Try Ify Okoye's Postpartum Skincare Routine

Beauty BN TV Style

Here’s How Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Got Ready For The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Beauty Nollywood Scoop Style

Trust Osas Ighodaro To Always Serve An Unmissable Look!

Beauty

10 Beautiful Photos Featuring Erica Nlewedim’s Beautiful Smile

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Erica Nlewedim might be world-famous for her skills as an actress, but it’s her beautiful smile that gets us all the time.

Whether she’s on the red carpet, in an ad, or just letting her hair down for the camera, the star girl understands how to make her smile her best accessory. And it’s not just about flashing a lot of skin — though she does it with flair and grace. We’re looking at some of her most beautiful smiles.

Check ’em out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Which photo is your favourite?

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Brain Okoli is Changing the Face of Media in the Southeast | by Dika Ofoma

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of a Loved One (2)

#BNxVisainNairobi: Everything I Was Up To At The Visa Innovation Studio Launch in Nairobi

Your Better Self with Akanna: Learning to Discern Truth from Propaganda

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer
css.php