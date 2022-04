Newly minted bride-to-be, Temi Otedola, just shared a photo on her Instagram, and we’ve got a clearer photo of her engagement ring. Despite the uncertainty of its maker and cost, we can say for a fact that it was made for a queen.

Temi and Mr Eazi got engaged over the weekend and are currently vacationing in the enchanting city of Venice, Italy.

Congratulations to the happy couple.