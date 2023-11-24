Connect with us

TGIF: 10 Looks Perfect for Your Weekend Activities, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Don’t stress over your weekend plans, whether it’s a romantic dinner, a bottomless brunch, or any other exciting event. Our South African BellaStylistas have been capturing attention all week with their impeccable fashion sense, and we’re here to make your outfit selection a breeze. Say goodbye to the time and effort spent scouring social media for inspiration.

Discover a thoughtfully curated collection of effortlessly chic outfit ideas, ranging from trendy ensembles to statement-making dresses. Draw style inspiration from the fashion-forward women of Johannesburg and Cape Town, including IT girls, influencers, and celebrities who effortlessly showcase simple yet highly stylish looks for your day out.

Thandolwethu Tsekiso

Siyanda Bani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

Boity Thulo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Shudufhadzo Musiḓa

Tumi Links

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TUMI LINKS (@tumilinx)

Mihlali Ndamase

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

Nasiphi Ngcwabe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nasiphi Ngcwabe (@nasiphi_ngcwabe)

Nthambe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe 🇿🇦 (@nthambe633)

Lebohang Meme Mabe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lebohang Meme Mabe (@lebohangmabe)

Zovuyo Msutwana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zovuyo Msutwana (@zoemsutwana)

