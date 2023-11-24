ICYMI: Turquoise Looked Good On Tasha Cobbs Leonard At The GMA Dove Awards, Check It Out.

Connect with us

Multi-award-winning Gospel Artist — Tasha Cobbs Leonard looked so elegant in her turquoise jersey dress from Hanifa at the 54th Annual Gospel Music Association of the United States (GMA) Dove Awards to recognize outstanding achievement in the Christian music industry.

Styled by J. Bolin, who was assisted by Tameka Smith, Tasha’s outfit was paired with a matching J.Bolin Face cap, sleek waist-length black hair, earth-toned makeup, rim earrings and a bold bracelet. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J.Bolin (@stylistjbolin)

Hanifa is a luxury brand of African origin that’s clothed global stars including Beyoncé. Founded by Anifa Mvuemba, a self-taught Designer born in Nairobi, Kenya. Anifa moved to the United States with her parents, who fled the war in their native Congo, when she was four years old.

Tasha added 2 Dove Awards to her archive that night, winning the Gospel Worship Album Of The Year category for her latest — Hymns and the Traditional Gospel Song of the Year for It Is Well ft. Jennifer Hudson and Ricky Dillard.

Watch a snippet from the special evening below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GMA / Dove Awards (@gmadoveawards)

Credits

Talent: @tashacobbsleonard
Dress: @hanifaofficial
Hat: @stylistjbolin × @grandcentralhats
Styling: @stylistjbolin
Styling Assistant: @_mekstyles_
Hair: @bflyyexperience
MUA: @tyshalamakeup
Tailor: @anrfashions
Photographer: @mo_storyteller
For: @gmadoveawards

