BN TV: Tems on Releasing Her Gift, Flirting & Staying Unique on the Angie Martinez Show

Tems was flawlessly representing Nigeria and talking about her new EP and directing her video amongst other things, her stressful stint in a Ugandan prison and reflecting on her fame and her career growth during an interview with Angie Martinez.

Touching on many topics – she discussed her first time directing her new video Me & U, her flirting style and how she doesn’t compete with anyone but herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

The “Essence” singer also recounted how, despite having the necessary permits for a show in Uganda, she faced unexpected threats from an unknown figure. During the pandemic and easing lockdown restrictions, Tems and her manager were arrested by plain-clothed police officers after the show. Recalling the experience, she shared, “They just came and said we should follow them. I thought I wasn’t gonna come out. I thought maybe I was seeing this for a reason. Maybe this is for me to help these people in this prison.”

Surprisingly, the artiste speaks on how the experience changed her style and how the humbling encounter sparked a change in her perspective, leading to a shift in her aesthetic. “This new swag of mine is after I did ’cause I was calm with my dressing. After, I was like ‘Nah, I’m gonna wear anything I want,'” she explained.

Since overcoming this ordeal, Tems has thrived. In early October, she released her first single in two years, “Me & U,” accompanied by a captivating waterside video that she directed. Additionally, she recently engaged in a conversation with Kendrick Lamar for Interview magazine, discussing the challenges of fame.