Connect with us

BN TV Music

BN TV: Tems on Releasing Her Gift, Flirting & Staying Unique on the Angie Martinez Show

Beauty BN TV Music Style

ICYMI: Turquoise Looked Good On Tasha Cobbs Leonard At The GMA Dove Awards, Check It Out.

Beauty BN TV Living Music Style

What Happens When Gwen Stefani & Jackie Aina Meet Up For Rapid Fire? Find Out Here

BN TV

Check out Sisi Yemmie's Tasty Nigerian Fishroll Recipe

BN TV Comedy Movies Movies & TV

Iya Barakat is Back & This Episode of “Teropi Secxxion” stars Odogwu

BN TV Comedy Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 13 of “Rofia Tailor Loran”

BN TV

Phyno Opens Up on His Highlife Roots, Fatherhood, & the Importance of Record Producers on the "Afrobeats Podcast"

BN TV

Kikifoodies’ Asun Jollof Rice Recipe is a Must-Try

BN TV

Shallipopi Talks About Benin City, Rema's Influence, and His Sound on Joey Akan's “Afrobeats Intelligence”

BN TV

Velvety Foodies Drops Perfect Bole and Fish Combo Recipe

BN TV

BN TV: Tems on Releasing Her Gift, Flirting & Staying Unique on the Angie Martinez Show

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Tems was flawlessly representing Nigeria and talking about her new EP and directing her video amongst other things, her stressful stint in a Ugandan prison  and reflecting on her fame and her career growth during an interview with Angie Martinez.

Touching on many topics – she discussed her first time directing her new video Me & U, her flirting style and how she doesn’t compete with anyone but herself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

The “Essence” singer also recounted how, despite having the necessary permits for a show in Uganda, she faced unexpected threats from an unknown figure. During the pandemic and easing lockdown restrictions, Tems and her manager were arrested by plain-clothed police officers after the show. Recalling the experience, she shared, “They just came and said we should follow them. I thought I wasn’t gonna come out. I thought maybe I was seeing this for a reason. Maybe this is for me to help these people in this prison.”

Surprisingly, the artiste speaks on how the experience changed her style and how the humbling encounter sparked a change in her perspective, leading to a shift in her aesthetic. “This new swag of mine is after I did ’cause I was calm with my dressing. After, I was like ‘Nah, I’m gonna wear anything I want,'” she explained.

Since overcoming this ordeal, Tems has thrived. In early October, she released her first single in two years, “Me & U,” accompanied by a captivating waterside video that she directed. Additionally, she recently engaged in a conversation with Kendrick Lamar for Interview magazine, discussing the challenges of fame.

Related Topics:
css.php