Watch Wizkid & Tems’ Performance at the Essence Festival

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Tems linked up to perform their global hit single “Essence” at the Essence Festival of Culture.

In their first joint live performance of the song in two years, Wizkid and Tems thrilled the concert-going fans with their impressive chemistry and on-stage brilliance.

“Essence” is the 11th track on Wizkid’s critically acclaimed fifth studio album, “Made In Lagos.” A remix with American pop star Justin Bieber was released in August 2021.

The 29th edition of the festival was held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Missy Elliot, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Remy Ma, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Jermaine Dupri also performed at the festival.

Watch the highlights of Wizkid and Tems’ performance below:

 

A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

