Tems is Songwriter of the Year at BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards 2023

At the star-studded BMI Awards held on September 6 at Miami’s LIV nightclub, Tems clinched the title of R&B/Hip-Hop songwriter of the year, marking her fourth BMI Award. Her exceptional talent was celebrated for penning chart-toppers like “Free Mind” and Rihanna‘s track “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther” soundtrack, as well as her standout collaboration on Future‘s “WAIT FOR U.”

Doja Cat also won Songwriter of the Year awards for writing hits like “Get Into It (Yuh)“, “Woman” and “Vegas.”

Other top honours went to Sony Music Publishing as publisher of the year; Ice Spice won this year’s Impact Award for her hitmaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music; and Chris Brown won Songwriter of the Year for “Baddest,” “Come Through,” and “Under the Influence.”

This event was a tribute to the outstanding contributions of songwriters, producers, and music publishers, spotlighting the 36 most-performed R&B and hip-hop tracks of the past year within BMI’s extensive repertoire of over 20.6 million musical works in the United States.

