Tems, Wizkid & CKay Among Top Winners at BMI London Awards

At this year’s BMI London Awards, some of the top winners were Wizkid, Tems, CKay, P2J, Tempoe, Joeboy, and Kwame Eugene. The ceremony was hosted by BMI president, chief executive Mike O’Neill, and BMI Europe vice president of creative Shirin Foroutan.

P2J won an award for his contribution to Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence.” Tempoe, Joeboy, and Kwame Eugene also won for their contributions to CKay’s “Love Nwantiti.”

Tems was presented with the Impact Award for “her groundbreaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music.” The BMI Impact Award is given to a songwriter, producer, or composer for their artistic skill, creative vision, and influence on the future of music.

Tems has been on a roll in 2022, breaking records with her work on songs like Wizkid’s “Essence,” Drake‘s “Fountain,” Future‘s “Wait For U,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“, Beyonce‘s “Move.” We’re so proud of how much she’s grown in the last few months, and this award is proof of that. During her acceptance speech at The Savoy hotel in London on Monday, Tems said she had come a long way and she’s so grateful.

.@temsbaby honored with the Impact Award at the 2022 BMI London Awards 🏆 The BMI Impact Award is given to a songwriter/producer/composer for their artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music. Previous recipients are RAYE and Arlo Parkspic.twitter.com/RkeyP6n4vq — TurnTable Charts (@TurntableCharts) October 4, 2022

