Ayra Starr is Letting Us in on Her Backstage Must-Haves in this Episode of Grammys’ “Herbal Tea & White Sofas”

Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr strives to take a piece of home with her wherever she goes, as her tour schedule frequently requires her to travel far away from her home.

In this new episode of the Grammys‘ “Herbal Tea and White Sofas,” the singer-songwriter talks about life on tour and her must-haves backstage. When it comes to food and snacks, the singer says that noodles and gummy bears are must-haves as she uses creative techniques to make her sweet snacks and comfort food on tour taste even better.