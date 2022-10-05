BN TV
A Cherry Tomato Prawn Pasta Recipe by Ify’s Kitchen
In this episode, food content creator, Ify’s Kitchen shows us how to whip up a perfect cherry tomato prawn pasta, that will leave an explosive and amazing taste in your mouth. If you love pasta, you should definitely try this recipe. It would be a great addition to that family dinner you are planning on.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- Pasta
- Cherry tomatoes
- Fresh parsley
- Minced garlic
- Onions
- Shrimps
- Butter cooking oil
- Scotch bonnet
- Peppers
- Parmesan cheese
- Fish seasoning salt
Watch the video below: