A Cherry Tomato Prawn Pasta Recipe by Ify’s Kitchen

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this episode, food content creator, Ify’s Kitchen shows us how to whip up a perfect cherry tomato prawn pasta, that will leave an explosive and amazing taste in your mouth. If you love pasta, you should definitely try this recipe. It would be a great addition to that family dinner you are planning on.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • Pasta
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Fresh parsley
  • Minced garlic
  • Onions
  • Shrimps
  • Butter cooking oil
  • Scotch bonnet
  • Peppers
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Fish seasoning salt

Watch the video below:

