A Cherry Tomato Prawn Pasta Recipe by Ify’s Kitchen

In this episode, food content creator, Ify’s Kitchen shows us how to whip up a perfect cherry tomato prawn pasta, that will leave an explosive and amazing taste in your mouth. If you love pasta, you should definitely try this recipe. It would be a great addition to that family dinner you are planning on.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Pasta

Cherry tomatoes

Fresh parsley

Minced garlic

Onions

Shrimps

Butter cooking oil

Scotch bonnet

Peppers

Parmesan cheese

Fish seasoning salt

Watch the video below: