Whitemoney Talks About His BBNaija Experience, Career & Growth on #WithChude

Whitemoney Talks About His BBNaija Experience, Career & Growth on #WithChude

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Chude Jideonwo sits down with Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Whitemoney, in the latest episode of “#WithChude.”

The reality TV star and singer recounted his experience in the house, his effort to enter the Big Brother Naija house, and his plans for the future as he works toward his end goal, which he says is winning the Grammys. Whitemoney was all about focus in the Big Brother Naija house. He said:

I didn’t chop focus to win the show, I chop focus to be relevant after the show.

He speaks on his journey to fame, saying: “I was denied a lot of privileges. When record labels were looking for artists, they would turn me down. When I go for auditions for billboards, they turn me down. Even from the women, I got rejected because I was broke, and you know that money and love work hand in hand. In our current situation, you can buy love. It just depends on the amount. When you finish it, you either renew it or upgrade.”

Watch some clips below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Watch the full episode here and you can listen to the full podcast here.

