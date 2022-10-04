Connect with us

Events

Guinness Smooth gave Guests a Swell Time at the Capital Block Party | See Photos

Events

Celebrities and Friends gather to Celebrate the Apple Yard by 88 Exclusive Launch | See Photos

Events

Balmoral Group and Octopus Marketing Group in Partnership with CEC Launch Wonderland Lagos | Get the Scoop

Events

WIMBIZ to host Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Osaretin Demuren, HE (Dr) Abubakar Bukola Saraki C.O.N at its Annual Conference

Events Promotions

Win an All-expense-paid Trip to the Interswitch One Africa Fest with these easy Steps

Events News

Agunze Chib Ikokwu Foundation launches Book "Learning About Ndi Igbo", a Look Into the Richness of Igbo People and Culture

Events

Time-tell Nigeria is set for a Brand Relaunch Event + Unveils a New Collection

Events

ISN Medical hosts the 6th Edition of the ISN Quality Assurance Summit

Events Movies & TV Scoop

The Yoruba Culture Was on Full Display at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” | See Photos

Events

Africa Digital Communication Days 2022 is back for a 6th Edition| November 12th

Events

Guinness Smooth gave Guests a Swell Time at the Capital Block Party | See Photos

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Guinness Smooth was live at the Capital Block party on the September 24th, 2022, and of course, you don’t need to be told how much fun it was. But in case you are still in doubt, you’ve come to the right place.

Guinness Smooth came through with all the best games, activities and merch! There were both virtual reality games as well as actual reality games. Who does it like Guinness Smooth? Absolutely nobody.

The party was fun, and all the attendees looked a hundred times smoother as they sipped cans of Guinness Smooth. Guinness Smooth continues to remain present to celebrate with those who shine brightest when they are their truest selves. With that, Guinness welcomed Abuja to the brighter side of life. Make sure you do not miss the next Capital Block Party x Guinness Smooth.

18+. Drink Responsibly

#GuinnessSmoothNG #BBNaijaGuinnessSmooth

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Price We Pay to Sustain Success

Don’t Have a Budget for Fun? Here Why you Should Create One Today

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Writers Should Let Go of Rejection Goals

4 Things We’re Certain of After Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” Preview in London

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: When Death Doesn’t Hold You
css.php