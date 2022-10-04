Celebrities and Friends gather to Celebrate the Apple Yard by 88 Exclusive Launch | See Photos

Connect with us

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Noble Igwe, Enioluwa, Pretty Mike, Medlin Boss, Ozinna Anumudu,  BBNaija stars; Prince, Dorathy Bachor, Neo, and Tolani Baj were amongst celebrities, executives, and influencers at the exclusive launch of Apple Yard – the very first unique Gadget Experience Centre, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

The one-stop shop which provides services that include sales, maintenance, phone swap, and more is modeled after the “Apple Store” on Regent Street, London, and was created by Nigerian-based contemporary design company, 88 homewares.

The event was filled with lots of good music, networking opportunities for guests present, and lots of sales at discount prices to guests at the event.

On display and on sale at the gadget experience center was a diverse range of sophisticated and unique gadgets including all-new series of iPhones (12,13,14 & 14 pro max), Apple watches (All series including the just released Ultra series), Meta Quest, Speakers, and other accessories and gadgets.

The design team has consciously created a space that takes the in-store buying experience to a whole new level.

Apple Yard can be located at 12 Admiralty Way, Bridge View Mall, Opposite Access Bank, Lekki, Lagos.

You can also read more HERE. Customers can also visit their website and follow them on Instagram @appleyardby88

