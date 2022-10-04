Balmoral Group and Octopus Marketing Group in Partnership with CEC Launch Wonderland Lagos | Get the Scoop

Balmoral Group and Octoplus Marketing Group in partnership with CEC unveil Wonderland Lagos 2022; the most extensive and exciting holiday experience set to take over Lagos in December 2022.

At the unveiling/launch of Wonderland, which took place at Eko Energy City, Lagos, Co-founder of Wonderland and CEO of Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu explained that Wonderland Lagos is out to be an enchanting experience for guests during the fun-filled festive season. He also pointed out that the four different villages otherwise known as ‘Four wonders’ deliver their own unique experience to every cadre of guests as they cut across the different ages, gender, and social group.

“The different villages make a wholesome experience for every individual; from the kids to the teens, young adults and even our mummies and daddies, everyone is definitely catered for in Wonderland Lagos”, he said.

Also speaking at the launch event, Vinni, Co-founder of Wonderland Lagos, expressed his excitement for the project as he noted that this is about to change the holiday experience in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Vinni, Wonderland Lagos – the city that never sleeps would open doors to guests on December 1, 2022 and run various activities across all four villages till January 2nd, 2023. “This is the biggest, never seen holiday experience coming to Lagos with this maiden edition and take on Africa at large”, he added.

The event saw the attendance of HNIs and celebrities among which is Chimwemwe Chalemera, Country Director, Department for International Trade, British High Commission Lagos who showed her support and that of the commission towards Wonderland Lagos 2022.

“The project is a really exciting one, as a Department for International Trade, one of our focuses is to increase trade and investment between UK and Nigeria, and one of the sectors we are looking at is the creative sector and we have really done a lot in that sector, and we are really excited to see how we can get involved in this and support the success of Wonderland”, she said.

Wonderland Lagos is brought together by Balmoral Group, Octoplus Marketing Group, in partnership with Creative Economic Catalysts (CEC), Magic Moments Entertainment and MTV Base and Nickelodeon. With, Soundcity, TVC, Arise News, Max FM, Beat FM, and Cool FM as official media partners and supported by Lagos State Government.

