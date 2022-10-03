Connect with us

Events

WIMBIZ to host Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Osaretin Demuren, HE (Dr) Abubakar Bukola Saraki C.O.N at its Annual Conference

Events Promotions

Win an All-expense-paid Trip to the Interswitch One Africa Fest with these easy Steps

Events News

Agunze Chib Ikokwu Foundation launches Book "Learning About Ndi Igbo", a Look Into the Richness of Igbo People and Culture

Events

Time-tell Nigeria is set for a Brand Relaunch Event + Unveils a New Collection

Events

ISN Medical hosts the 6th Edition of the ISN Quality Assurance Summit

Events Movies & TV Scoop

The Yoruba Culture Was on Full Display at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” | See Photos

Events

Africa Digital Communication Days 2022 is back for a 6th Edition| November 12th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Mara Foundation Sets out to Train One Million Innovators to impact Billions of Lives in Africa

Events Promotions

BTN President, Olori Boye-Ajayi and Adebayo Adeleke are set to Speak at the WTO Public Forum 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland | September 30th

Events

WIMBIZ to host Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Osaretin Demuren, HE (Dr) Abubakar Bukola Saraki C.O.N at its Annual Conference

Published

5 mins ago

 on

The Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has announced details of its 21st Annual Conference scheduled to hold in-person and online from November 3rd-4th 2022.

The Conference themed “Firing Forward: The Future in Focus” will hold at Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, with digital streaming platforms available for its virtual audience.

According to the WIMBIZ Executive Director (ED), Hansatu Adegbite, WIMBIZ has developed valuable partnerships over the years and is currently operating with a leaner structure as a result of the era of the leadership transition of the organisation.

The ED also stated that

partners such as sponsors, donors, media partners, stakeholders as well as WIMBIZ Associates,and Life Members are critical to the continued vision attainment of the organization”.

Over the last 20 years, key learnings from past conferences on diverse gender-focused initiatives, cutting across business, economy, social sector, politics, and equal opportunities have helped in inspiring more women to attain leadership positions as well as build key partnerships.

Which is why as always, this year’s speakers have been carefully selected based on asset-enhancing strategies they haveto share with the delegates for collective nation-building, whilethe theme aptly speaks to a new era with a fired-up mission.

Adegbite further revealed some of the confirmed conference speakers. They include award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as Keynote Speaker; President/Founder of Salice Demuren Foundation, GTBank’s first female Chairman as well as the first female Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Osaretin Demuren as Conference Chairperson, former President of the Nigerian Senate, HE (Dr) Abubakar Bukola Saraki, C.O.N, Hon. Commissioner of the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Bolaji Dada.

In addition to keynote presentations, delegates will participate in WIMBIZ’s signature debate, deep dives, plenary sessions, and afterparty.

Registration is ongoing on the WIMBIZ’s conference website with additional details rolled out consistently on its social media platforms.

The WIMBIZ Annual Conference is the leading gathering of female business owners, private sector professionals, public sector leaders, and social sector practitioners worldwide. Over 15,000 women have been delegates at the conference since 2002.

Past speakers include Her Excellency, the wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo; Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, SAN and Africa’s first Nobel Prize for Literature recipient, Wole Soyinka.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php