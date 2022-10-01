Win an All-expense-paid Trip to the Interswitch One Africa Fest with these easy Steps

The third edition of one of the acclaimed biggest musical festival export from Africa, the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, is back and even bigger. Like last year, Quickteller, a leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, will be sponsoring some lucky individuals to grace the event holding in Dubai.

This year, twenty people will be winners of an all-expenses-paid trip to experience some of Africa’s biggest artistes live in December in Dubai. These artistes will also be performing live on stage with other big acts from other parts of the world, and the six finalists of the Quickteller Barz and Notes Talent Hunt.

Are you wondering how you can win a ticket to this year’s biggest music festival? It is pretty simple.

Read on to find out how to participate so that you can also win a ticket.

All you need to do is go to Play Store or App Store to download the Quickteller app, sign up if you haven’t, and make not less than three transactions every month. It is that simple.

Every transaction you make increases your chances of snapping up one of the tickets to Dubai, so, the more transactions you make, the higher your chances of watching one of your favorite artistes perform live in Dubai.

To select winners, Quickteller will be conducting a series of raffle draws. These draws, which began in August 2022 will end in October 2022. There is still time to qualify for the raffle draw in October; so, do not miss out on this opportunity to do so.

Through the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, Quickteller has continuously elevated African talents, harnessing the growing popularity of melodies from the continent and sharing these tunes with a wider global audience.

What are you waiting for? Download the Quickteller app today and start transacting to be among the 20 lucky winners. And if you already have the app, do not delay in partaking in this mouthwatering offer.

Sponsored Content