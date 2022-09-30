Connect with us

Events News

Agunze Chib Ikokwu Foundation launches Book "Learning About Ndi Igbo", a Look Into the Richness of Igbo People and Culture

Events

Time-tell Nigeria is set for a Brand Relaunch Event + Unveils a New Collection

Events

ISN Medical hosts the 6th Edition of the ISN Quality Assurance Summit

Events Movies & TV Scoop

The Yoruba Culture Was on Full Display at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” | See Photos

Events

Africa Digital Communication Days 2022 is back for a 6th Edition| November 12th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Mara Foundation Sets out to Train One Million Innovators to impact Billions of Lives in Africa

Events Promotions

BTN President, Olori Boye-Ajayi and Adebayo Adeleke are set to Speak at the WTO Public Forum 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland | September 30th

Events

The Singleton Socials Abuja was a Good Time to Kickback and Teal-ax with Friends

Events

Wellspring University names its New Library after Emily Aig-Imoukhuede

Events

Agunze Chib Ikokwu Foundation launches Book “Learning About Ndi Igbo”, a Look Into the Richness of Igbo People and Culture

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Agunze Chib Ikokwu and children Chioma and Nnaemeka

Over the weekend, the Agunze Chib Ikokwu Foundation (ACIF) launched its book “Learning About Ndi Igbo,” which showcases the multifaceted nature of Ndị Igbo. It highlights their adaptability to whatever environment they find themselves, and the enrichment of the Igbo culture through incorporating some admirable cultural aspects of their host communities such as cuisine, music, arts, fashion, government and law, language etc, whilst still retaining most of their own unique cultural attributes.

The event, which was a cultural fiesta, featured Igbo music, fashion, art, dance, language, and conversations on their economy and philosophy. (Click here to see all about the fashion show).

The launch was chaired by Dr Patrick Dele Cole, OFR, and the book was reviewed by Osita Chidoka, OFR, former Minister of Aviation and Corps Marshal. Other guests of honour at the event include Pat Utomi, Onyeka Onwenu, and Charly Boy.

Founder of ACIF, Agunze Chib Ikokwu is the father of Chioma “Goodhair” Ikokwu, reality tv star, and the CEO of Goodhair Ltd.

The event was also attended by Ozinna Anumudu, Ben Lugo T, Alex Unusual, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Steve Chuks, Medlin Boss, Nowe Osibor, Priscilla Ojo, Tobechukwu Ugeh, Ben Ugo, Pretty Mike, among others.

See other guests and photo highlights:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Writers Should Let Go of Rejection Goals

4 Things We’re Certain of After Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” Preview in London

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: When Death Doesn’t Hold You

Conservation Agriculture has made Teresia Momanyi’s Corn Farm her Refuge and Office

Peace Akinyode: Tired of Court Battles? Try Mediation
css.php