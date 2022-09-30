Agunze Chib Ikokwu Foundation launches Book “Learning About Ndi Igbo”, a Look Into the Richness of Igbo People and Culture

Over the weekend, the Agunze Chib Ikokwu Foundation (ACIF) launched its book “Learning About Ndi Igbo,” which showcases the multifaceted nature of Ndị Igbo. It highlights their adaptability to whatever environment they find themselves, and the enrichment of the Igbo culture through incorporating some admirable cultural aspects of their host communities such as cuisine, music, arts, fashion, government and law, language etc, whilst still retaining most of their own unique cultural attributes.

The event, which was a cultural fiesta, featured Igbo music, fashion, art, dance, language, and conversations on their economy and philosophy. (Click here to see all about the fashion show).

The launch was chaired by Dr Patrick Dele Cole, OFR, and the book was reviewed by Osita Chidoka, OFR, former Minister of Aviation and Corps Marshal. Other guests of honour at the event include Pat Utomi, Onyeka Onwenu, and Charly Boy.

Founder of ACIF, Agunze Chib Ikokwu is the father of Chioma “Goodhair” Ikokwu, reality tv star, and the CEO of Goodhair Ltd.

The event was also attended by Ozinna Anumudu, Ben Lugo T, Alex Unusual, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Steve Chuks, Medlin Boss, Nowe Osibor, Priscilla Ojo, Tobechukwu Ugeh, Ben Ugo, Pretty Mike, among others.

See other guests and photo highlights: